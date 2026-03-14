Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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Lucian K. Truscott IV's avatar
Lucian K. Truscott IV
5d

I wore out my "Workingman's Dead" tape playing it in my camper van driving around the country. That's where tapes sounded best to me, with wind blowing through the open window and the sound of a straight six engine at my right elbow. (The van was a '68 Dodge, with the engine in a box between the seats.)

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1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
Michael Elliott's avatar
Michael Elliott
5d

What a fine love letter. Thanks for this. I've been sitting on one of these odes to the cassette for a while now, and this inspired me to dust it off and work it up. So many memories and adventures!

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1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
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