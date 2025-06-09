Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucian K. Truscott IV's avatar
Lucian K. Truscott IV
1d

Good one. More essays please.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
1d

"Simon’s songs are like texts. They are works to continuously and studiously study in order to crack open their secrets, and to also delight in the turns of phrase and how he can mold words that should not work as lyrics into them."

This becomes even more apparent when it's not Paul Simon himself singing them. The numerous covers of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" testify to that alone. But even with lesser known songs like "One Man's Ceiling Is Another Man's Floor" his skill with lyrics is always noticeable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Gilbert
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture