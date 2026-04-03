Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emm as in Music's avatar
Emm as in Music
2d

Callahan's album is really wonderful. That, Iron & Wine and Bonnie Prince Billy have made this the year of Ruminative Middle Age Music.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
NickS (WA)'s avatar
NickS (WA)
2d

I haven't listened to that Bill Callahan album (though with the recommendations from you and Em as in Music I should) but the quoted lyric sounds like an allusion to: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hand_Me_Down_My_Walking_Cane

Reply
Share
4 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Gilbert · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture