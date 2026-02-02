Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
7d

Great post, Robert.

Although I love her hit with Bruce, I've never been a fan of her music but have so much respect for what an original she is in her music and writing. She's always been such a sponge for past and emerging trends in the arts and has used them to influence her own voice and sensibility. I find it fascinating reading her books and listening to her here on substack.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
Queenie's avatar
Queenie
7d

Have you any Kris Kristofferson albums? Beautiful, intricate songs written by a Rhodes Scholar whose focus was the mysterious William Blake, with an overlay of Shakespeare.

Kris lived so many lives - Golden Gloves champ, distance runner, rugby and football player, Army captain and Ranger, helicopter pilot and jumper, movie star - and was still a humble, generous man who, through music, showed his heart, soul, and honest spirit.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Gilbert · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture