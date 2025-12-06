Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Salmon's avatar
Howard Salmon
2d

This was a joy to read. The essay strikes that rare balance between musical analysis and emotional clarity, showing why the Carpenters’ Christmas recordings resonate beyond nostalgia. You articulate their craft with real affection but never lose sight of the discipline, taste, and sensitivity that gave their work so much staying power.

What stood out most was the way you wove their influences into the broader story without ever weighing the piece down—Rundgren, Sedaka, Steely Dan, the Wrecking Crew—each reference adding context to what Karen and Richard were building. And your reflections on Christmas Portrait in particular capture exactly why so many of us still reach for it the moment December arrives.

A lovely, thoughtful piece that honours both their artistry and the emotional truth they carried into every seasonal recording.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
Paul Dudzinski's avatar
Paul Dudzinski
2d

I would love to hear the Carpenters version of “Dr. Wu” ! 😀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert Gilbert · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture