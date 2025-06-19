Listening Sessions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
2d

Hearing "In My Room" and "When I Grow Up" as a young boy reminded me that I was not the only person facing difficult choices ahead in my life. Brian possessed a real gift for documenting the inner lives of men in a way few other musicians of that time did- it's not always acknowledged but it's an important part of his legacy.

Andrew Jazprose Hill's avatar
Andrew Jazprose Hill
2d

As expected, your tribute to the genius of Brian Wilson was worth waiting for. Excellent writing and terrific selections as always. I was particularly struck by this line: “When the creative box is opened as wide as it was for Wilson in the winter of 1967, there is no such thing as closing it shut.”

