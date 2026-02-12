Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Top10Nathan's avatar
Top10Nathan
3d

Brilliant stuff - as ever I'm falling behind on keeping up with music coming out this year. Added all of these to my list to listen to over the next few weeks

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
Marco Romano's avatar
Marco Romano
3d

Liked the Anthony D'Alessandro track a lot.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Gilbert · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture