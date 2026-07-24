Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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Emm as in Music's avatar
Emm as in Music
7m

Robert, this is wonderful. I hope you are aware of the anthology of Stepney recordings International Anthem made. I think you'd love it. And as outrageous as Les Fleurs is, i think it may be the last thing i want to hear ever and your description gets at why...

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
1h

Stepney is astonishingly underrated, at least in part due to his undeserved early death and also because he didn't have much of a hit track record (of the songs mentioned here, "There Is" was the only one that made it on the charts). But these recordings and his work with Earth, Wind and Fire are a solid sonic legacy.

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