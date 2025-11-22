Listening Sessions

Howard Salmon
1d

This is such a compelling reminder that certain albums aren’t just collections of songs—they’re pressure points where arrangement, tension, and personality collide in ways that can’t be repeated. Your analysis captures that collision beautifully. I especially appreciate how you trace the musical consequences of the group’s real-life fractures, not as trivia, but as forces shaping the very sound we hear.

The Jill Gibson interlude, the exhausted cover photo, the guilt woven inside the sunniest harmonies—your framing brings out something I hadn’t fully felt before: that this album documents the moment where California pop began to curdle at the edges. You’ve given this record a depth that may slip past even longtime fans, and you make the case without sentimentality, just close listening and good judgment. It’s the kind of writing that sends me back to the music with new ears, eager to listen again, and that is the highest compliment I can offer.

David Perlmutter
1d

"Dancing Bear" sticks out like a sore thumb from the rest of their work both for its classical music touches and its length. Whereas most of their tunes were ready to play for AM radio, that one is so elaborate it probably could only have been on the FM dial.

But that goes to show what kind of group they were- and the amazing experimentation of John Phillips as an arranger and a songwriter.

