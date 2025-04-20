Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

David Perlmutter
5d

I had always wondered if Gene McDaniels the singer and Eugene McDaniels the songwriter were the same person- turns out they are!

Gene hit the top 10 several times during his hit run as a singer, but his only number 1 hit was as a songwriter. In 1974, Roberta Flack took his song "Feel Like Makin' Love" to the top; on her classic '70s albums, he wrote the most pieces.

3 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
Usvaldo de Leon
5d

I came to this backwards. I thought Headless Heroes was kind of a polemic debut. I didn't know it was 10 years into his career or that he was a prolific, successful songwriter. The lyrics seemed to me to be facile in their directness - I see now this is a deliberate tactic. I'll have to spin Headless Heroes again this Easter morning and give it a re-listen.

1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
10 more comments...

