Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
2d

"Zappa, his voice pinched in a whine, lamenting about all the time he spent washing and polishing his car,"- "I re-primered the right rear fender!".

Right from the get-go, he was rewriting the rule book for making popular music in America. His diverse stew of musical influences and his ever-ready, caustic, satirical humor would always be apparent in all of his recordings, concerts and composititons- this was just its first flourishing.

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3 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
Gina's avatar
Gina
2d

Robert, I don’t have time to read the post, work is calling but I’m gonna say right now everyone needs to look at the very long list of accomplished musicians who contributed over the years to Zappa’s band. The first one that immediately comes to mind isJohnny “Guitar” Watson! “Mother-in-law makes me wanna hit her in the jaw”. :)

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4 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
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