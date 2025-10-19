Listening Sessions

Bobby Lime's avatar
Bobby Lime
5d

Some autumnal popular songs which occurred to me would have occurred to me apart from your excellent article, but I am grateful for the prompting. In order only of my ability to remember them, they are:

When October Goes

Autumn Leaves

Lullaby of the Leaves ( much too little known )

Autumn Nocturne ( same )

September Song ( does popular songwriting get greater than this? )

Yesterdays ( Kern, not to be confused with McCartney's Yesterday )

Early Autumn

Autumn Serenade ( I'm disgusted that this song isn't better known. It goes back to the early 1950s. I haven't looked at its chord progression, but somehow, it's wild to me that Peter DeRose, the composer, also wrote Deep Purple. )

Rain ( also by Peter DeRose, and too little known. DeRose belongs to the honorable category of journeymen who contributed two or three memorable songs to The Great American Songbook. Still, Autumn Serenade is his genius moment. )

The September of My Years is one of Frank Sinatra's four or five masterpieces. The whole album is autumnal, the title song, in particular. Sammy Cahn had a genius moment when he thought of the line, "Children, when you shoot at bad men, shoot at me."

The Summer Wind

I'll Remember April

Violets for Your Furs ( late autumn, maybe )

September in the Rain

Whistling Away the Dark ( an almost unknown song by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer. It has an obscurity which is so undeserved, it's shocking. The song never mentions autumn, but autumn is somehow present. The critic, Gene Lees, wrote that Mercer had "a talent for darkness." )

I'm struck by how many of these songs Johnny Mercer had something to do with.

Two Beatles' songs should be on the list:

Things We Said Today

Michelle

Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
4d

I'd never heard Linda Perhacs - lovely. Or The Sailboat Song. Really get the autumnal quality from these.

I've just written a post about Laura Nyro today without looking at what anyone else on substack has written. I will have to look at your posts on her, Robert, as I always value your takes on artists and songs.

