Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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Bonny Byzuk's avatar
Bonny Byzuk
4d

Thanks soo much!!! I LOVE JAZZZ!!!!

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1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
Tamara Casey's avatar
Tamara Casey
3d

I was lucky enough to be behind the boards when Oscar Perez was a frequent guest artist with a live band that we had put together for dance nights at Ryles Jazz Club in Cambridge, MA. He was unbelievable even back then. Such soul, incredible rhythm. And an incredibly nice human.

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