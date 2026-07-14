Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
4dEdited

RIP David Clayton-Thomas- You made ME so very happy, sir....

BS&T were an innovative and amazing sounding band, especially for their time, but that was also their problem. They were so intent on BEING innovative that they couldn't always shape their work well enough into single format for radio play. This ended up being one of the causes of them being eclipsed by their Columbia label-mates, Chicago, who actually WERE able to contort their elaborate jazz-rock tunes into AM radio friendly singles easily.

The other big reason for their decline was because they got co-opted by the American government into doing a goodwill tour of Communist countries. The first place they played they got the crowd so excited that the authorities had to sic attack dogs on the audience to calm them down! Thereafter, they were effectively ordered by the Communists to become rigid, emotionless mannequins- which did neither them nor the audiences any good. Plus the government put boilerplate words into their words in press releases that were NOT reflective of their feelings, and suddenly their street cred with the anti-establishment hippy record buyers was gone...

In a fairer world, they would have had as many hit records as Chicago did, and we wouldn't have to ask what the hell happened to them...

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4 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
Terry Hoffman's avatar
Terry Hoffman
4d

Robert, I was at the Cafe Au Go Go show you reference, where DCT made his debut. I remember what a burst of energy he was on stage, and his dynamic singing. He introduced me to the song "God Bless The Child" (and lead me to Billie's superior version). I wore out the second album through repeated listening.

I loved the first BST album, if only for the big bang it made in the world of rock music, and the outstanding players in the band. They and The Electric Flag were in regular rotation on my turntable. I had been a big fan of The Blues Project, so the Kooper - Katz project was a revelation. It got a lot of airplay in the underground FM radio world.

By the time BST got to Hi-De-Ho, they'd lost me. I never saw them perform again after their debut, and my big band tastes ran more toward the jazz groups like Buddy Rich's incredible gang, Duke's band, of course, and others in the more mainstream jazz genre.

Thanks for reminding of us of the spark that David Clayton-Thomas brought to the band!

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