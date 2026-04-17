Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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Hugh Jones's avatar
Hugh Jones
2d

Great essay! She was very influential on other musicians, in particular Todd Rundgren who was "knocked out" (his words) by her first album. On his first album Runt, the song "Baby Let's Swing" is for/about Laura, and her influence is very evident on his next LP Ballad of TR as well.

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Andres
2d

Thank you for the kind words and shout-out! It was such an honour for me to feature your fantastic contribution to my Vital Records series. I've also been really enjoying getting to know more about Laura Nyro with your expert guidance.

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2 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
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