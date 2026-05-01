Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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Camila Hamel's avatar
Camila Hamel
21h

I get a little choked up when I listen to Laura Nyro. I'm from NYC. She got a really raw deal, too.

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3 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
Richard P. Carmody's avatar
Richard P. Carmody
16h

This is phenomenal

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1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
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