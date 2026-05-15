Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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Joe Gore's avatar
Joe Gore
6h

A fine conclusion to a great series, Robert. You’ve convinced me to revisit some of the later albums. A big barrier for me, though, is the relatively dull sonic palette of the later stuff. You certainly make the case for a lot of fine lyrics. It was also nice to see a mention of Todd’s “Baby Let’s Swing” medley — maybe my favorite thing he’s ever recorded. And mentioning David Raksin hit a personal note — I studied film scoring with him when I was a teen at UCLA. (Talk about a man with stories! He remembered how at the premiere of “Laura,” he was approached by Otto Preminger’s wife, who said, “I admire the way your theme modulates to the subdominant” — which it does. There’s a great photo of Raksin posing with both his first Hollywood boss, Charles Chaplin, and his music teacher, Arnold Schoenberg, along with Frau Schoenberg.)

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1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
Peter Danakas's avatar
Peter Danakas
2h

Very thorough and thoughtful analysis/celebration of Laura Nyro's oeuvre. Have you thought of compiling your writings about her career into a book? It's funny, while reading this installment and listening to the YouTube clips you included, it struck me how similar she and Jackson Browne are in approach and tone and feel. Then I read the part about them appearing at the same event... just as I was having that thought! They're both commercial in a way, but also deeper, more conscientious and politically aware and edgy than most mainstream artists. Great job!

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