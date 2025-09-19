Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heard Follower's avatar
Heard Follower
6d

Really enjoyed reading this - Dizzy is a favorite for sure. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
Andrew Jazprose Hill's avatar
Andrew Jazprose Hill
2d

The ecstasy and delicacy of your subtitle describes these Dizzy Gillespie albums perfectly. Loved your comment about Dean Martin even as I too wonder about the economics of releasing this awesome music on vinyl so late in the game.

Great writing as always, Robert. I always learn something new from your descriptions, which increase my appreciation of these timelines pieces all the more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Gilbert
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture