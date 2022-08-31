Listening Sessions

A newsletter for music lovers

Ever since I can remember, I have lived and breathed music, and am excited to share my thoughts on the records and artists I love.

Published about once every 10 days, ‘Listening Sessions’ features a long-form essay on an album or artist.

By subscribing, you will get every post directly delivered to your email for your reading enjoyment.

Among the things I write about are jazz, soul, rock, pop, classical, country and folk with a focus, though not exclusively, on music from the 1950s to 1970s. My tastes are eclectic and I hope that is reflected in my writing.

Listening Sessions
Nancy Wilson: Song Stylist Supreme
Welcome music lovers to the end of August and a new edition of ‘Listening Sessions.’ Today’s essay looks at one of the finest singers of the second half of the 20th century: the incomparable Nancy Wilson. I had the pleasure of hearing Wilson sing once and that experience bookends a look at some of her most notable recordings from the sixties. I hope you …
Read more
a year ago · 14 likes · 7 comments · Robert C. Gilbert

People

Robert C. Gilbert

Toronto-born and now Oshawa-based music lover and record collector.
