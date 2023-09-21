Listening Sessions
The Soft Edge of Bobby Hutcherson's Oblique
Revisiting the vibraphonist's classic 1967 session that was left in the vaults for over a decade
Sep 21
•
Robert C. Gilbert
Neil Diamond: From Brooklyn to Bang
The Brooklyn-born songwriter and singer gets his start
Sep 7
•
Robert C. Gilbert
August 2023
Wilson Pickett Goes to Alabama to Make Some Funky Records
A celebration of Pickett's dynamic encounter with FAME Studios
Aug 28
•
Robert C. Gilbert
A Belated Celebration of 100 Years of "Philly" Joe Jones
Taking a look at two of the countless recordings featuring one of jazz's most exciting drummers
Aug 18
•
Robert C. Gilbert
In Tony Bennett We Trust
A reflection on the passing of a master of pure song
Aug 8
•
Robert C. Gilbert
July 2023
Eavesdropping on John Coltrane in the Summer of 1961
Reviewing Evenings at the Village Gate
Jul 29
•
Robert C. Gilbert
Elvis 1958: Farewell to the Young Man With the Big Beat
Elvis Presley's emphatic valedictory to the sound that shook America and the world
Jul 19
•
Robert C. Gilbert
Love's Da Capo: Two Sides Making a Whole
Building an alternate impression of one of the most forward looking albums of the sixties
Jul 5
•
Robert C. Gilbert
June 2023
Digging Peter, Paul and Mary
An essay on one of folk music's most important popularizers and how their music changed between 1966 and 1968
Jun 25
•
Robert C. Gilbert
Ray Price's Night Life and the Fork in the Country Road
Thoughts on Price's album-length evocation of the people of the night life and authenticity in country music
Jun 15
•
Robert C. Gilbert
The Temptin' Sounds of the Temptations
A stroll through the two golden eras of Motown's most versatile group
Jun 5
•
Robert C. Gilbert
May 2023
Joe Williams & Count Basie Have the Blues
Revisiting their landmark 1955 album 'Count Basie Swings, Joe Williams Sings'
May 26
•
Robert C. Gilbert
