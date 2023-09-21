Listening Sessions

The Soft Edge of Bobby Hutcherson's Oblique
Revisiting the vibraphonist's classic 1967 session that was left in the vaults for over a decade
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
4
Neil Diamond: From Brooklyn to Bang
The Brooklyn-born songwriter and singer gets his start
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
13
August 2023
Wilson Pickett Goes to Alabama to Make Some Funky Records
A celebration of Pickett's dynamic encounter with FAME Studios
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
15
A Belated Celebration of 100 Years of "Philly" Joe Jones
Taking a look at two of the countless recordings featuring one of jazz's most exciting drummers
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
8
In Tony Bennett We Trust
A reflection on the passing of a master of pure song
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
17
July 2023
Eavesdropping on John Coltrane in the Summer of 1961
Reviewing Evenings at the Village Gate
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
15
Elvis 1958: Farewell to the Young Man With the Big Beat
Elvis Presley's emphatic valedictory to the sound that shook America and the world
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
9
Love's Da Capo: Two Sides Making a Whole
Building an alternate impression of one of the most forward looking albums of the sixties
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
14
June 2023
Digging Peter, Paul and Mary
An essay on one of folk music's most important popularizers and how their music changed between 1966 and 1968
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
18
Ray Price's Night Life and the Fork in the Country Road
Thoughts on Price's album-length evocation of the people of the night life and authenticity in country music
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
11
The Temptin' Sounds of the Temptations
A stroll through the two golden eras of Motown's most versatile group
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
8
May 2023
Joe Williams & Count Basie Have the Blues
Revisiting their landmark 1955 album 'Count Basie Swings, Joe Williams Sings'
 • 
Robert C. Gilbert
7
