Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alternative Lives R Available's avatar
Alternative Lives R Available
3dEdited

I first heard Safe as Milk in my mid teens, and I still play it today more than 50 years later. My favourite tracks change, but each feels novel and creative even today, at least to me.

I liked Beefheart's work with Zappa too - extraordinary voice and personality, but much of Beefheart's later work I found too 'out there' for me. I think I may be too sane!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert C. Gilbert
Robert Kovar's avatar
Robert Kovar
4d

I found my way into TMR by listening repeatedly while doing household chores. When it clicks, you may find, as I did, that it’s full of hooks. I had young kids when I got it, and to this day, they’ll spontaneously call out, “it’s the blimp, Frank!” 🙂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Gilbert
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture