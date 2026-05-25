Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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Peter danakas's avatar
Peter danakas
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Great piece, as usual. Have you heard Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels' version of " Come See about You"? It's louder and more frenetic and raucous, as you might expect, but Ryder's vocals also really expresses an intense desperation and longing that I enjoy. Levi Stubbs and the Four Tops were always great, even into the mid80s. A used record store owner here in Winnipeg talked me into buying a cassette of Jackie Wilson backed by the Count Basie band for $30 in the 80s...I think it was home recorded off an LP...there was a nice version of "Uptight" on it.

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