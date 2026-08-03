Listening Sessions

Listening Sessions

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Marco Romano's avatar
Marco Romano
2d

Alicia Waller has a beautifully strong voice.

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2 replies by Robert C. Gilbert and others
Terry Hoffman's avatar
Terry Hoffman
1d

Thanks for the tips, Robert! We saw Cécile McLorin Salvant at the recent Montreal Jazz Festival, and man, she is a presence on stage! She did a superb show, delivering a diverse mix of tunes with a great trio supporting. She gives the band plenty of playing time. They did 3 encores, the high point of which (for me) was The Trolley Song, a la Garland, and then closed it down with a repeated three word chant that got louder as the audience joined her. Goosebumps.

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